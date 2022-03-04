Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.
TRQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,017. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
