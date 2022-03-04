Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

TRQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,017. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

