ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.84).

Several analysts have weighed in on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR ZIL2 traded down €0.41 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.49 ($9.53). The company had a trading volume of 153,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a market cap of $537.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €8.69 ($9.76) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($20.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.76.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.