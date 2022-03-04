Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.