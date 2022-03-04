Fusion Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,336. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

