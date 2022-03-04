SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$27.93. 825,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$24.70 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 294.32.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.