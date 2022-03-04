Fusion Capital LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

LLY stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.14. 154,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

