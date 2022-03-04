Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 520,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

