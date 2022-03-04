681 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

