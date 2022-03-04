Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $106.06. 420,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

