Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,079. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

