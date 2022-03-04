TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

