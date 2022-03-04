Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

