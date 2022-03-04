Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of FULC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 45,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

