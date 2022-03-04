Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $10,911.04 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Multiplier has a market cap of $10,911.04 and approximately $272.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.88 or 0.06567556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,869.92 or 1.00061069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

