CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily Purchases 1,000 Shares

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBFV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

