PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

