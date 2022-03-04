Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

NYSE U traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $88.71. 156,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,291 shares of company stock valued at $47,942,310 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.