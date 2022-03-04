Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Humana by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

