Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. 83,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

