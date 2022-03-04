Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $124.46. 28,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $128.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

