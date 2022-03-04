Insider Selling: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OKE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,717. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

