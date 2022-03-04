Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the January 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,435. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.