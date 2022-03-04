Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. 40,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

