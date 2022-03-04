Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.