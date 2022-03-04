Eagle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

