Eagle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.