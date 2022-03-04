Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. 248,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

