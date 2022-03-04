Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Lifted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

