Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.90. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.02. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.61 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

