Analysts Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDHL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 9,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.