Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.