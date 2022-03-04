Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 631 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 782,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The firm has a market cap of $547.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

