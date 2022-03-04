Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,381. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $591.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

