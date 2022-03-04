Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.89.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$98.21. 2,187,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.40 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

