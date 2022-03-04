XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 208.03%.

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,260. XL Fleet has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XL Fleet by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in XL Fleet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

