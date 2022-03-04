Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 29993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Compass alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.