Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TELUS (T)

TELUS (TSE: T) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

1/21/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.55. 2,340,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.41. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$33.67. The company has a market cap of C$45.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.