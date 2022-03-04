Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $165.90

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.90 and last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 3090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.