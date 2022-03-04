Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.01

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 8991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

