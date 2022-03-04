Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.01

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 8991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.