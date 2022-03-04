Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 28,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,068,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

