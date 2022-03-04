Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Decreases By 45.0%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,069,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

