General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.52

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 183302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $149,257,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

