Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Drops By 44.2%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Earth Science Tech stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,643. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
