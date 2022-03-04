Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Drops By 44.2%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Earth Science Tech stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,643. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.