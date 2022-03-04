Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,178. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.