Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for 1.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

