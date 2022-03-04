AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

