Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

