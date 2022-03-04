Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

