Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,029,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

