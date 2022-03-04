Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 486.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.33. 492,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

